Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 11th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) opened at 66.94 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $71.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.29 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.28.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc, formerly Cogeco Cable Inc, is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks. The Company operates through three segments: Canadian broadband services, American broadband services and Business information and communications technology (Business ICT) services.

