Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Buy”

Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) opened at 4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $204.04 million. Codexis has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm earned $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Codexis by 412.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

