Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Codexis, Inc. is a leading protein engineering company that applies its technology to the development of biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Codexis’ proven technology enables implementation of biocatalytic solutions to meet customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing. “

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Codexis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) traded up 2.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,028 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $208.16 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Codexis has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The company earned $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 412.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

