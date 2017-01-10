Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Vetr raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.56 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $43.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.12.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.956% during trading on Monday, reaching $40.925. The company had a trading volume of 10,366,746 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.818 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/coca-cola-company-the-ko-receives-sell-rating-from-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1146823.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.