Coach, Inc. (COH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Coach shares have declined over the past six months, and although it has outperformed the industry, the trend is likely to reverse in the near term. A mature domestic market, foreign currency headwinds and cautious consumer spending remain causes of concern. Fashion obsolescence also remains the primary concern for the company's business model. To mitigate these, management has undertaken transformational initiatives revolving around products, stores and marketing to bring itself back on the growth trajectory and emerge as a multi-brand company. The company’s strategic efforts helped it to post 11th straight quarter of earnings beat when it posted first-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Coach also posted positive comparable-store sales at its North American segment for the second quarter in row. Management now projects low-to-mid single digits increase in revenue and double-digit growth in earnings per share during fiscal 2017.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Coach and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Vetr cut shares of Coach from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $39.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coach in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coach and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coach in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.41.

Shares of Coach (NYSE:COH) traded up 1.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 572,780 shares. Coach has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Coach had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Coach’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coach will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coach by 41.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,168,573 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,803,000 after buying an additional 5,590,193 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coach by 29.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Coach during the third quarter valued at $2,340,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Coach by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,227,120 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,863,000 after buying an additional 44,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in Coach by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

