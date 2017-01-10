CLSA Initiates Coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class B Non-Voting Shares (LGF.B)

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class B Non-Voting Shares (NASDAQ:LGF.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

