Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at CLSA boosted their FY2016 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Monday. CLSA analyst R. Rutschow now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. CLSA also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CLSA Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/clsa-analysts-boost-earnings-estimates-for-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice/1146523.html.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) traded up 0.14% on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,886 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.01. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 225.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $34,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Vice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,404,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

