Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) traded up 3.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 47,433 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.80 billion. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/clear-channel-outdoor-holdings-inc-cco-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1146932.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 14.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 2,295,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 286,767 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 45.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 18.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company. The Company owns and operates billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars. It operates in two segments: Americas outdoor advertising (Americas) and International outdoor advertising (International).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.