Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $25,825,000 Position in American Express Company (AXP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 1.19% on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. 2,182,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised shares of American Express Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on shares of American Express Company from $75.86 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $9,459,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,255.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

