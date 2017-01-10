CLARCOR Inc. (CLC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CLARCOR Inc. (NYSE:CLC) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CLARCOR were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CLARCOR by 30.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLARCOR by 12.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLARCOR by 76.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CLARCOR by 74.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CLARCOR during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLARCOR Inc. (NYSE:CLC) traded up 0.27% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 231,937 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.13. CLARCOR Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CLARCOR’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CLARCOR Inc. (CLC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/clarcor-inc-clc-shares-bought-by-proshare-advisors-llc/1146805.html.

CLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli cut CLARCOR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CLARCOR from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLARCOR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price target on CLARCOR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLARCOR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About CLARCOR

CLARCOR Inc provides filtration products, filtration systems and services, and consumer and industrial packaging products. The Company’s segments include Engine/Mobile Filtration and Industrial/Environmental Filtration. Its Engine/Mobile Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products for on-road and off-road mobile and stationary applications, including trucks, agricultural machinery, transit buses, locomotives, and other industrial and specialty applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLARCOR Inc. (NYSE:CLC).

Receive News & Ratings for CLARCOR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLARCOR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.