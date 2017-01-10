Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Given “Buy” Rating at MKM Partners

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 423,894 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.64. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $60.91 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The cloud computing company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $841.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.21 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 13.69%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Henshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $2,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,437,224.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 19,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $1,706,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,908.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,278,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,745 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $380,807,000 after buying an additional 1,878,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 70.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,259,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $277,786,000 after buying an additional 1,344,047 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 687.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,203,424 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 1,050,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,880.2% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 725,958 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 717,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc develops and sells products and services that enable delivery of applications and data over public, private or hybrid clouds or networks, to virtually any type of device. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Service Provider, and Mobility Apps. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider segment consists of Workspace Services and Delivery Networking products.

