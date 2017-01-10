Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 247,744 Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 1,307.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,744 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,025 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company earned $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut DCT Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $734,279.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,712.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk distribution and light industrial properties located in distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: East, Central and West.

