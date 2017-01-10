Cigna Corporation (CI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) opened at 142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.54. Cigna Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.89.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corporation will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 58,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $7,358,043.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,398,984.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 26.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $18,074,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 23.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, Other Operations and Corporate.

