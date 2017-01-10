Cigna Corporation (CI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s pending merger with Anthem is facing friction with the regulators and the company is now engaged in a legal tussle of the same. The deal, which would have helped the company to gain the leading position in the industry, now remains uncertain. Forex volatility, share buyback suspension, merger-related charges will drain the bottom line going forward. An underperforming Disability and life business also raises concerns. Also restriction imposed by the CMS on the sale of Medicare Advantage plan is a headwind. The company's stock has underperformed relative to the Zacks categorised Insurance Multiline industry. Nonetheless, the company is poised for long-term growth from its superior performing Global Supplemental business, growing Government business and increasing membership. A strong capital position is another positive. “

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cigna Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded down 0.36% on Tuesday, hitting $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 288,572 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.54. Cigna Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corporation will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 4,000 shares of Cigna Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 2,000 shares of Cigna Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in Cigna Corporation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in Cigna Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cigna Corporation by 21.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cigna Corporation by 18.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,992,000 after buying an additional 2,180,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation Company Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, Other Operations and Corporate.

