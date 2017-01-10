CIBC Raises TFI International Inc (TFII) Price Target to C$38.00

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) opened at 33.63 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

