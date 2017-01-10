CIBC Raises TFI International Inc (TFII) Price Target to C$38.00

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2017 // No Comments

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) opened at 33.63 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CIBC Raises TFI International Inc (TFII) Price Target to C$38.00” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/cibc-raises-tfi-international-inc-tfii-price-target-to-c38-00/1145726.html.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

CIBC Raises TFI International Inc Price Target to C$38.00
CIBC Raises TFI International Inc Price Target to C$38.00
Bovis Homes Group plc Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital
Bovis Homes Group plc Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital
McCarthy & Stone PLC Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG
McCarthy & Stone PLC Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG
Commercial Metals Company Stock Price Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings
Commercial Metals Company Stock Price Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings
Gamestop Corporation Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.
Gamestop Corporation Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.
New York Times Company Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet
New York Times Company Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe