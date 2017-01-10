CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $19,918,000 Position in General Electric Company (GE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the period. General Electric Company makes up 0.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,163,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in General Electric Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 432,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.175% on Tuesday, hitting $31.515. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,595 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $278.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.098 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 50,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Company Profile

