Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) traded up 6.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,259 shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $542.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Buckingham Research set a $547.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $415.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $422.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $185,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

