Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Wintrust Financial Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded up 1.08% on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 518,133 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $74.47.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.11 million. Wintrust Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/chicago-equity-partners-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-wintrust-financial-corporation-wtfc/1146996.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, insider David L. Stoehr sold 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $398,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla F. Glabe purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southeastern Wisconsin through its banking subsidiaries (the banks).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.