Chevron Corporation (CVX) Receives $111.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research GmbH raised shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) opened at 115.84 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $119.00. The firm’s market cap is $218.68 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Chevron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -540.00%.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 962,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,867,000 after buying an additional 297,159 shares in the last quarter. LJ TRUST Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 194.4% in the second quarter. LJ TRUST Co LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,659,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,695,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

