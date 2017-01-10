ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) remained flat at $14.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,549 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company’s market capitalization is $376.45 million. ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $15.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corporation by 78.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corporation by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is a provider of software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable its retailer and manufacturer customers to integrate and manage their merchandise sales across various online channels. Through its platform, the Company enables its customers to connect with various sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg and Sears, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and other channels, such as Facebook and Pinterest.

