Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) traded down 0.71% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 9,431 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $431.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm earned $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 723,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 107,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 76.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 277,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

