Centrica PLC (CNA) Given Neutral Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) in a report issued on Monday morning. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 240 ($2.92) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNA. Citigroup Inc. lowered Centrica PLC to a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.13) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica PLC from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($2.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Centrica PLC to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 235 ($2.86) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 224.89 ($2.73).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) traded down 1.56% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 226.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,677,120 shares. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 182.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 248.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.73. The stock’s market cap is GBX 11.72 billion.

In other Centrica PLC news, insider Stephen Pusey purchased 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £2,336.53 ($2,841.46).

Centrica PLC Company Profile

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

