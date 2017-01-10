Centene Corporation’s (CNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,635 shares. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post $4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $63,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation by 298.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation by 68.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,820,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after buying an additional 741,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,803,000 after buying an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

