Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $90.02 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) traded up 2.02% on Monday, hitting $94.24. 1,641,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.36. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $97.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business earned $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 179.07%.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $88,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,404,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,024,000 after buying an additional 832,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,220,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,421,000 after buying an additional 2,546,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,401,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,710,000 after buying an additional 804,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,917,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,224,000 after buying an additional 184,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,544,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,016,000 after buying an additional 414,976 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

