Carl Bass Sells 100,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Carl Bass sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $7,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Carl Bass sold 100,000 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $7,694,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Carl Bass sold 52,419 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $3,940,860.42.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded up 0.49% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,204 shares. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $17.80 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 57.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Autodesk by 30.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,261 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 129,669 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Autodesk to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

