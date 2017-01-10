Cargojet Inc (CJT) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$41.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$43.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.20.

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) opened at 46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

