Carclo plc’s (CAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.31) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 161 ($1.96) target price on shares of Carclo plc in a research report on Friday, October 14th. FinnCap reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.68) target price on shares of Carclo plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) opened at 135.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.42. Carclo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 169.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 90.20 million.

In related news, insider Robert James Brooksbank acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £270 ($328.35). Also, insider Chris Malley acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,640 ($25,100.33).

About Carclo plc

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

