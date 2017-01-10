Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CAPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on Capricor Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Capricor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPR) remained flat at $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.49 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing regenerative medicine and large molecule products for the treatment of disease, with a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including orphan indications.

