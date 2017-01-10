Capital One National Association Reduces Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)

Capital One National Association lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Capital One National Association owned 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) traded up 0.62% on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. 188,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business operations are property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. The Company’s Commercial Lines product suite provides agents and customers with products designed for small, middle and specialized markets.

