Capital One National Association Raises Position in Federated Investors, Inc. (FII)

Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) by 1,316.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,093 shares during the period. Capital One National Association owned approximately 0.13% of Federated Investors worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FII. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 787.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 77.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth about $130,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 72.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) traded up 0.65% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. 600,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.59. Federated Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $33.13.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm earned $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Investors, Inc. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, insider Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $144,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,533.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,119. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products, in both domestic and international markets.

