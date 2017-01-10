Capital One National Association Has $2,958,000 Position in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

Capital One National Association reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Northern Trust Corporation were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $36,022,000. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 165,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 641,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 894,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,284,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, reaching $89.27. 1,053,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust Corporation from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other news, VP Jane Karpinski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $134,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Gillian Pembleton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $670,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals around the world. The Company’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

