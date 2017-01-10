Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for HealthLease Properties Real Estate Inve (HLP.UN)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HealthLease Properties Real Estate Inve (TSE:HLP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$10.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of HealthLease Properties Real Estate Inve from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

HealthLease Properties Real Estate Inve Company Profile

HealthLease Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment. It owns the land and buildings, and leases them to operators on a long-term, triple-net lease basis. In addition, the Company has announced the sale of Avalon Springs Health Campus to Trilogy Real Estate of Porter, LLC.

