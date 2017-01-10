Canaccord Genuity Raises Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW) Price Target to C$5.25

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore Partners Inc upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) traded up 4.62% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 984,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $602.17 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

