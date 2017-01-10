Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Mistras Group Inc (MG)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) opened at 24.27 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $705.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 85,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,999,589.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,483,211 shares in the company, valued at $269,396,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 92,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,999,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,294,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,395,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

