Canaccord Genuity Increases Western Energy Services Corp (WRG) Price Target to C$3.50

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

WRG has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Western Energy Services Corp from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform (spec)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) traded up 4.627% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.505. 131,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Western Energy Services Corp has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock’s market cap is $258.65 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/canaccord-genuity-increases-western-energy-services-corp-wrg-price-target-to-c3-50/1146683.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.