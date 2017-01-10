Canaccord Genuity Increases Canyon Services Group Inc. (FRC) Price Target to C$9.00

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canyon Services Group from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital cut Canyon Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. GMP Securities raised Canyon Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canyon Services Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Canyon Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.85.

Shares of Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) traded down 0.14% on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 414,829 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $595.03 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Canyon Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

About Canyon Services Group

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

