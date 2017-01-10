Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLP.U) a C$10.50 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$10.50 target price on Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (TSE:HLP.U) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Mainstreet Health Investments from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

WARNING: This report was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/canaccord-genuity-analysts-give-mainstreet-health-investments-inc-hlp-u-a-c10-50-price-target/1145746.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Health Investments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Health Investments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.