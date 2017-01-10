California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,400 Shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enbridge Energy, L.P. were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after buying an additional 403,815 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,299,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,544,000 after buying an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth $795,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded down 1.0486% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.4701. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,268 shares. Enbridge Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company’s market cap is $8.92 billion.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Enbridge Energy, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy, L.P. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Enbridge Energy, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership that owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States. The Company’s activities include interstate pipeline transportation and storage of crude oil and liquid petroleum, and gathering, treating, processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), through pipelines and related facilities, and supply, transportation and sales services, including purchasing and selling natural gas and NGLs.

