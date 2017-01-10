California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at about $22,551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 950,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 562,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,877.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 462,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 447,256 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $7,566,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 100.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 367,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded up 0.404% on Tuesday, hitting $16.165. The stock had a trading volume of 974,797 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.765 and a beta of 1.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business earned $839 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 256.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

PBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert Guidotti acquired 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach acquired 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,630.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions to help clients market to their customers, and shipping and mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

