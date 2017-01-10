California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13,494,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 42,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 14.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,315,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,226,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the period.

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) traded up 0.04% on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. 179,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm earned $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.06 million. Kilroy Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 46.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other news, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 37,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $2,785,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,381,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $974,943.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,478,443.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on office submarkets in the West Coast. The Company owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets consisting of Class A real estate properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

