Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Calgon Carbon have been stable of late. Calgon Carbon continues to diversify and grow through its product offerings and increased penetration into new and emerging end markets. It is also focused on cost cutting initiatives. The company has a strong presence in the mercury removal as well as reactivation services markets. It should also gain from the acquisition of CECA’s European activated carbon and filter aid business.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) opened at 16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $837.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.12. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company earned $124 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 34,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $509,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is engaged in the manufacture, supply, reactivation and application of activated carbons and the manufacture of ballast water treatment, ultraviolet light disinfection and ion-exchange (IX) technologies. The Company’s technologies are used for the treatment of drinking water, wastewater, ballast water, air emissions, and various industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

