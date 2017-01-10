Cae Inc (CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cae from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cae in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cae from C$19.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cae from C$19.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Cae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Cae (TSE:CAE) opened at 18.39 on Thursday. Cae has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Cae Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

