BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) traded up 1.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 962,769 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 72.58%. The business earned $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other news, SVP James D. Canafax sold 4,500 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $172,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 1,648,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after buying an additional 295,571 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $24,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 601,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 102,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, formerly The Babcock & Wilcox Company, is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

