Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Stake Lowered by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. reduced its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,549 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned 0.10% of Bruker Corporation worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation by 89.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,135,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bruker Corporation during the second quarter worth $23,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,442,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after buying an additional 476,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker Corporation during the second quarter worth $10,471,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bruker Corporation during the second quarter worth $11,194,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) traded up 3.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 939,347 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.14 million. Bruker Corporation had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Bruker Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bruker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/bruker-corporation-brkr-stake-lowered-by-old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd/1146994.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Bruker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bruker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Bruker Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded Bruker Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.22 per share, with a total value of $100,264.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,704,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,085,903.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $48,639.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,320,977.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The Company’s operating segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.