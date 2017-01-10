Brookstone Capital Management Has $4,793,000 Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 15.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,894 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Duke Energy Corporation’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. decreased their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Howard Weil decreased their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, Director John H. Forsgren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,637. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank H. Yoho bought 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

