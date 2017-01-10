Brokers Offer Predictions for J P Morgan Chase & Co’s FY2017 Earnings (JPM)

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.35. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for J P Morgan Chase & Co’s FY2018 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Compass Point initiated coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.89 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,423,130 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,636,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,269,618,000 after buying an additional 4,692,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,516,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,494,000 after buying an additional 1,331,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 44,584,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,876,000 after buying an additional 1,887,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,729,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,217,000 after buying an additional 668,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,832,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,518,000 after buying an additional 1,415,650 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

