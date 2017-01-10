Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya anticipates that the brokerage will earn $11.01 per share for the year. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2016 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $329.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/brokers-offer-predictions-for-essex-property-trust-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-ess/1145820.html.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp raised shares of Essex Property Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) opened at 230.73 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 141.91%.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $263,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,741.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/brokers-offer-predictions-for-essex-property-trust-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-ess/1145820.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.