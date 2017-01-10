Brokerages Set Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) PT at $8.80

Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. FBR & Co set a $8.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) opened at 5.41 on Thursday. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $799.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

