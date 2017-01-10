Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HK. Wunderlich raised their price target on Halcon Resources Corporation from $1.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial Corporation raised Halcon Resources Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halcon Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) PT at $12.00” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/brokerages-set-halcon-resources-corporation-hk-pt-at-12-00/1145944.html.

In related news, EVP Jon C. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation by 1,949.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 257,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 245,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) opened at 9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. Halcon Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company’s market capitalization is $892.42 million.

Halcon Resources Corporation Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.