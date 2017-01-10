Brokerages Set Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) Target Price at $28.14

Shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) opened at 27.74 on Thursday. Federated Investors has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.
Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $144,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,533.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $170,892.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 469,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Federated Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in Federated Investors by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 12,266.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,995,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 72.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Federated Investors
Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products, in both domestic and international markets.
